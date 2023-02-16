Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Roofer

Need a new roof? Before hiring just any contractor, asking the right questions is essential. Your decision is important, as your roof is vital for protecting the structure of your home and keeping out water.

You want to be sure that you are selecting a reliable and knowledgeable professional who will provide quality workmanship.

Here are some key questions to ask before hiring roofers Ann Arbor so you can make the best choice for your project.

Does the Roofer Have Adequate Insurance Coverage?

Whether you need a new roof for your house or something simple like gutter repairs, it is essential to ensure the roofer you hire is certified and has adequate insurance.

As a homeowner, this is the only way to protect yourself from any potential liability if an accident should occur on your property or if something goes wrong with the job.

Good roofers will always be willing to provide proof of their employees’ and subcontractors’ certifications and coverage.

Suppose you’re unsure about the contractor’s insurance coverage policies. In that case, you can also look into professional organizations that have requirements for keeping up with all professional standards related to workers’ compensation, insurance coverage, and training. This ensures that you use a reliable company that puts your safety first.

Does the Roofer Offer Free Estimates?

When looking for a professional roofer, knowing if they offer free estimates on the cost of services upfront is essential. This will help you budget accordingly and determine the amount you can spend on your roofing project.

One of the benefits of hiring an experienced and reliable roofing contractor is that they typically provide accurate estimates of expenses before starting the project. Ask if the roofer offers free estimates during initial conversations, as this can help save on time and additional costs later down the line.

Depending on the job, a free estimate could be a great way to successfully get started with your bathroom Roof makeover or other repairs or renovations.

Does the Roofer Comply with All Local Building Codes?

When considering a roofer for your project, it’s vital to ensure that they comply with all local building codes.

After all, building codes exist for a reason – to protect both parties and guarantee that the job is done safely and up to standards.

The best way to ensure that your roofer abides by all regulations is to ask them directly what codes they are adhering to. This can assure you that the job will be completed correctly and provide necessary safety precautions.

In addition, your city or county may require a certificate of compliance signed by an inspector to approve construction on your property, so make sure you stay on top of these regulations.

Conclusion

When hiring a roofer, many questions and essential details exist. From finding out the contractor’s qualifications to understanding the scope of work and timeline of the project, there is much to do.

By ensuring you do your due diligence during the hiring process, you can guarantee a satisfactory result—and a beautiful new roof!