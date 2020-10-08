Why Are Tombstones Important?

In real life, things are not always happy as we all wanted it to be. There were times in which grief, lost, and heartaches came naturally. Whether we like it or not there is a point in our life that life will not be there anymore and only God will know on where we will be and on which path, we are going to take. Just like for instance, our parents were always there for us to guide us, love us, and be on our side forever. Forever is real but it does not mean that all the persons that matter us the most will be with us always forever physically. Sometimes, having them forever in our hearts can be real but being with them forever is not absolute. Time will come when our parents will go to God’s palace. Even if they will not be physically present, they will be with us and guide us always.

When someone dies, they will be buried into a place for them to be at peace. When we bury them, we tend to put tombstones in their graveyard as a resemblance or symbol to be remembered on where they are buried. Most tombstones were made and sculptured by putting their names, birth date and date of death. There are some headstones that were customized depending on the font used and even customized with frames to put the person’s picture on it as resemblance. But no matter how elegant or pricey will it get, the important thing that a family could do is to make sure that before they died, they have experienced the love and care you have for them. It is because no matter how many times you will say you love them and how much you care for them, they will not hear you anymore. No matter how expensive the coffin and tombstone you buy for them they will not hear you. That is why when your loved ones such as your parents are still alive, do not forget to say I love you and show them how much you care.

But if unfortunately, you cannot do that anymore then maybe some actions you may do for them even if they are not able to hear or touch you anymore, you can still do favors for them such as giving them a place to rest better and make their tombstones beautiful. Putting tombstones to someone’s graveyard is important. The reason for this is that through putting tombstones in their place, you can easily identify where they are buried and you can remember when their life last. Also, it shows the importance you have for them. By putting tombstones, you can easily go to their tomb to visit them and bring some flowers or anything that they like when they are still alive and put candles in it and pray for them to be at peace. Especially during November, since there were many buried bodies in the cemetery you can easily identify the place you have put them and visit them during the all soul’s day.