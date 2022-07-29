Common Issues with Central Air Conditioning System

If you’re a homeowner, then chances are you’ve had to deal with some kind of issue with your central air conditioning system at one point or another. While some problems are relatively minor and easy to fix, others can be more serious and require professional assistance.

In this blog post, we’ll discuss some of the most common issues that homeowners face with their AC systems, as well as how to troubleshoot and fix them yourself.

If you’ve got no experience handling AC units, hiring an air conditioning contractor is your best bet.

The Air Conditioner Keeps Tripping the Circuit Breaker

This air conditioning problem is a very common issue that homeowners face. In most cases, it is simply due to the fact that the air conditioner is not able to handle the amount of power that it is being asked to use. The air conditioner may be old, or it may be undersized for the home.

In either case, the air conditioner will trip the circuit breaker when it tries to draw too much power. The best way to solve this problem is to upgrade the air conditioner to a newer, more powerful model. In some cases, it may also be necessary to upgrade the electrical system in the home to accommodate the new air conditioner.

Don’t just keep trying to reset the breaker while ignoring the problem. The source of this issue is most likely a refrigerant leak or a broken part, such as a motor, compressor, capacitor, or wiring.

Wrong Size of AC Unit

One of the most common air conditioning problems is having an AC unit that is the wrong size.

An AC unit that is too small will have to work harder to cool your home, which can lead to a couple of issues, including shortened lifespan, higher utility bills, and frequent repairs. On the other hand, an AC unit that is too large will cool your home too quickly, resulting in inefficient operation and uneven cooling.

If you’re not sure what size AC unit you need, it’s best to consult with a professional. They can help you choose the right unit for your home and ensure that it’s properly installed. Either way, making sure you have the right size AC unit is essential for keeping your home comfortable and your energy bills low.

The AC Is Freezing Up

If your air conditioner is freezing up, it may be due to a variety of issues. First, check to see if the air filter is clean. If it’s dirty, replace the filter with a new one. Next, make sure the air vents are open and unobstructed. If they’re blocked, air can’t flow freely through the system, causing the coils to freeze. Finally, take a look at the thermostat to see if it’s set to “cool.” If it’s not, the AC won’t turn on when it should.

If you’re still having trouble, call a professional for help. With a little troubleshooting, you can fix this issue and keep your home cool and comfortable all summer long.